Anjali Bhimani Joins the Cast of Upcoming Disney+ Series “Ms. Marvel”

According to Deadline, Anjali Bhimani, known for her role in Marvel’s Runaways, has joined the cast of Ms. Marvel in a recurring role.

What’s Happening:

Details regarding Bhimani’s character in the upcoming Disney+

Ms. Marvel hails from writer Bisha K. Ali and centers on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. The character of Ms. Marvel first appeared in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero.

hails from writer Bisha K. Ali and centers on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. The character of Ms. Marvel first appeared in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said that in addition to appearing on the small screen, Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel films.

Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, and Saagar Shaikh are also part of the cast.

Bisha K. Ali serves as head writer on the series. Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct along with two-time Oscar doc short winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and The Walking Dead director Meera Menon.

director Meera Menon. Thanks to a look at street closures in the Hollywood area for movie and TV premieres, we know that Ms. Marvel is currently scheduled to premiere

More Disney+ News: