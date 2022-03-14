“Muppets Haunted Mansion” Wins PGA Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards will be taking place this Saturday, March 19th in Los Angeles, and while we’re still awaiting the full event, a few awards were given out today. Among the winners in the categories was Muppets Haunted Mansion, which took home The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+’s special Muppets Haunted Mansion has taken home a Producers Guild of America Award, being honored as an Outstanding Children’s Program.
- The nominees for Outstanding Children’s Program included:
- Animaniacs (Season 2)
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Season 1)
- Muppets Haunted Mansion (Special)
- See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special
- Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)
- Other series and films from The Walt Disney Company up for nominations include:
- WandaVision
- Dopesick
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The First Wave
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Encanto
- Luca
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- West Side Story
- Muppets Haunted Mansion is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review of the gang’s latest television venture that mashes up the Muppets with the beloved Disney attraction.