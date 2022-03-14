“Muppets Haunted Mansion” Wins PGA Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards will be taking place this Saturday, March 19th in Los Angeles, and while we’re still awaiting the full event, a few awards were given out today. Among the winners in the categories was Muppets Haunted Mansion, which took home The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

