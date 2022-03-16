Generation Jurassic Special Event Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood on April 28th

Jurassic World’s official YouTube account has revealed the Generation Jurassic special event will be taking place April 28th, 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The announcement for the event is included in the video below:
Further details will be announced at a later date.
More Universal Park News:
- It is done! The temple has been unsealed and the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is once again open.
- Super Nintendo World, the innovative, immersive and highly-anticipated themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, and will be the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States.
- Universal Studios Florida has announced the opening of a new Quiet Room for guests who need a quiet, low-stimulation place to take a break from the noise and crowds of the parks.