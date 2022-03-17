Khonshu Approaches in New “Moon Knight” Clip Shared by Marvel

With just under two weeks to go before the show’s debut on Disney+, Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming original series, Moon Knight.
- The new clip, which has been mostly seen in previous trailers, is titled “Contact Lens” and features a humorous situation between Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant and an elderly woman in an elevator.
- Grant appears spooked by an ominous ghostly figure approaching him before it gives way as the woman appears.
- The clip gives us our best look yet at Khonshu, the moon god that gives Moon Knight his abilities.
- You can watch “Contact Lens” below:
About Moon Knight:
- Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.
- In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.
- The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.
- Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.
- This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.
- Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.
- Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.
- Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.
- Actor Ethan Hawke has also been cast in the upcoming series, though his role is currently unknown.
- Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo in August 2019 along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.
- Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.