Khonshu Approaches in New “Moon Knight” Clip Shared by Marvel

With just under two weeks to go before the show’s debut on Disney+, Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming original series, Moon Knight.

The new clip, which has been mostly seen in previous trailers, is titled “Contact Lens” and features a humorous situation between Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant and an elderly woman in an elevator.

Grant appears spooked by an ominous ghostly figure approaching him before it gives way as the woman appears.

The clip gives us our best look yet at Khonshu, the moon god that gives Moon Knight his abilities.

You can watch “Contact Lens” below:

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk .

Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.