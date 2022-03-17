Disney+ Releases Trailer and Key Art for “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”

Today, multiple GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo revealed on social media (@OliviaRodrigo & @livieshq) the official trailer and key art for her upcoming original film, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).
What’s Happening:
- For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album "SOUR" (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.
- Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of "SOUR."
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.
- The film will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25th, 2022.
