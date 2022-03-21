D23 Thanks Charter Members For 13 Years of Dedication With an Exclusive Mickey and Minnie “Plane Crazy” Magnet

As Disney commemorates 13 years of the Ultimate Disney Fan Club, they are thanking D23 Charter Members for following along with them from the very beginning with an exclusive D23 Charter Member magnet featuring Mickey & Minnie in Plane Crazy!
What’s Happening:
- In order to get your exclusive D23 Charter Member magnet, be sure to log in and make your first selection of Stitch or Oswald. As a Charter Member, you will “auto-magically” receive your extra Charter Member exclusive magnet in the mail along with your initial selection!
- Make sure you don’t miss this special inclusion, as the selection page will close on March 24 at 9 P.M. PST.
- D23 is offering several different offerings in honor of Member Appreciation, including the D23 Gold Member Appreciation magnet giveaway, happening now! To claim your complimentary magnet, visit the D23 Website, log into your account, and make your selection of the two magnet designs available, featuring Stitch or Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.
- Other D23 Member Appreciation offerings include The Ultimate Fan Downloadables, The return of In-Person Events and D23 Exclusive Merchandise!
More D23 News:
- This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hercules with special screenings at four locations across the country.
- A new Pixar movie means a new exclusive collectible pin for D23 Gold Members. That’s right, a new special Turning Red pin on shopDisney that will make a great addition to any Disney collection!
- This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with special screenings and displays from the Walt Disney Archives.