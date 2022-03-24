The El Capitan Theatre Is Showing “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Moulin Rouge!” Select Weekends This April

The El Capitan Theatre will be showing 10 Things I Hate About You April 2nd and 3rd and Moulin Rouge! April 8th through 10th.
10 Things I Hate About You:
- Disney+ Date Nite presents 10 Things I Hate About You April 2nd and 3rd! For each showing of 10 Things I Hate About You, guests will receive a 54 oz. popcorn with their ticket.
- Showtimes for Disney+ Date Night are 10:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. on both Saturday April 2nd and Sunday April 3rd.
- Tickets are $15 each and are on sale now.
Moulin Rouge!:
- Moulin Rouge! will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre April 8th through 10th.
- Showtimes for Moulin Rouge! are 10:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Friday through Sunday.
- Tickets are $12 each and are on sale now.
More Disney News:
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) premieres tomorrow, March 25th, exclusively on Disney+. To get fans ready for this new musical documentary, a short clip of Olivia singing “jealousy, jealousy” has been released.
- DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo celebrating all facets of the wonderful world of Disney – from Disney, Marvel and Pixar animation to film, television, theme parks, music and memorabilia featuring more than 50 iconic Disney personalities participating in presentations, panels and meet and greets on two stages. This second-annual event will take place on Friday, September 30th and Saturday October 1st, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. An exclusive After Hours Party sponsored by Yogibo will also be held at EPCOT on October 1st, EPCOT’s 40th anniversary.
- Earth Day is something to celebrate, and why not celebrate it at Walt Disney World? Disney's Animal Kingdom is joining the fun with their annual Earth Day Celebration. Disney Parks Blog gave us some exciting information.