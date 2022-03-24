Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on TikTok

The Dapper Dans love to talk but they definitely don’t talk about Bruno. The lates Disney Parks TikTok features the iconic Main St. singers performing the beloved Encanto song.
- The iconic Disneyland Dapper Dans sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in the latest video from the Disney Parks TikTok account, which you can watch here.
- You can sing along to the popular song in the Sing-Along version of Encanto now streaming on Disney+.
More on Encanto:
- The soundtrack to Encanto previously first hit the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 on January 10th, 2022.
- Encanto, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a Disney+ debut on Christmas Eve. According to Billboard, the Disney+ debut likely helped the album’s exposure in the last few weeks jumping from #110 to #7 after the streaming service premiere.
- The Encanto soundtrack is the first soundtrack to hit the number one spot since Frozen 2 back in 2019. It’s also a rare example of an album that didn’t debut at number 1, debuting at number 197 on the December 11th chart, then finding itself at #162, #179, #110, #7, and now #1 over the following weeks. It’s also only the third album to have a debut in the 197-200 range to reach #1, joining Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin II, and The Monkees’ Headquarters.
- The soundtrack is also one of only 6 soundtracks from animated films to hit #1 since Billboard began publishing their top 200 weekly in 1956. The others were Frozen 2, Frozen, Pocahontas, and 1994’s The Lion King, all from Disney, with the 6th being the Jack Johnson created soundtrack from 2006’s Curious George from Imagine Entertainment/Universal.
