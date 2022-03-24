Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on TikTok

The Dapper Dans love to talk but they definitely don’t talk about Bruno. The lates Disney Parks TikTok features the iconic Main St. singers performing the beloved Encanto song.

The iconic Disneyland Dapper Dans sing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in the latest video from the Disney Parks TikTok account, which you can watch here

You can sing along to the popular song in the Sing-Along version of Encanto now streaming on Disney+.

More on Encanto:

The soundtrack to Encanto previously first hit the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200

previously Encanto , with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a Disney+

, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a The Encanto soundtrack is the first soundtrack to hit the number one spot since Frozen 2

soundtrack is the first soundtrack to hit the number one spot since The soundtrack is also one of only 6 soundtracks from animated films to hit #1 since Billboard began publishing their top 200 weekly in 1956. The others were Frozen 2, Frozen, Pocahontas , and 1994’s The Lion King

, and 1994’s You can add to Spotify’s stream tally by listening to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” here.

You can also hear the song in context by watching Encanto, now streaming on Disney+.