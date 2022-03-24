“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” 3D Walkthrough Happening at Universal CityWalk Hollywood This Weekend

Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend have the chance to experience a special 3D walkthrough of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land game from Nintendo at Universal CityWalk.
What’s Happening:
- Get inhaled into the world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land game at Universal CityWalk from Friday, March 25th through Sunday, March 27th.
- With Kirby inhaling everything in sight in his new adventure, visitors at the Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3D Walkthrough will experience his capabilities in full, life-size display.
- Tickets for all three days are now available for free on the official Nintendo website.
- Twitter user @EricTimOh spotted set-up for the event today at Universal CityWalk:
Looks like #CityWalkLA is gearing for another #Nintendo activation event, this time for the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land video game! pic.twitter.com/sEe4FHUNDR
— Eric Oh (@EricTimOh) March 24, 2022
More Universal Park News:
- Universal Orlando Resort presents Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 43 nights this year from September 2nd through October 31st.
- Jurassic World’s official YouTube account has revealed the Generation Jurassic special event will be taking place April 28th, 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- It is done! The temple has been unsealed and the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is once again open.