“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” 3D Walkthrough Happening at Universal CityWalk Hollywood This Weekend

Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend have the chance to experience a special 3D walkthrough of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land game from Nintendo at Universal CityWalk.

What’s Happening:

Get inhaled into the world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land game at Universal CityWalk from Friday, March 25th through Sunday, March 27th.

With Kirby inhaling everything in sight in his new adventure, visitors at the Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3D Walkthrough will experience his capabilities in full, life-size display.

Tickets for all three days are now available for free on the official Nintendo website

Twitter user @EricTimOh

Looks like #CityWalkLA is gearing for another #Nintendo activation event, this time for the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land video game! pic.twitter.com/sEe4FHUNDR — Eric Oh (@EricTimOh) March 24, 2022

