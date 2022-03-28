Robin Roberts Interviews The Kardashians for ABC Primetime Special

ABC News has announced a primetime special featuring Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts’ interviews with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
What’s Happening:
- The special takes an intimate look at the Kardashian-Jenner family with rarely seen home videos and photos.
- For the last 15 years, America watched as the Kardashian-Jenner family shared their private lives with the public through reality TV—redefining celebrity, setting new standards for beauty and dominating pop culture.
- This hour-long special explores the family dynamic between the women, the rise of “Kardashian Inc.,” the tension between maintaining privacy and creating a top reality show and how younger members of the family, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, navigate fame differently.
- In a new interview, Kim discusses her recent divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West, the impact of the spotlight on her personal life and family, and her recent comments about women and work.
- The special airs Wednesday, April 6th (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- Additionally, the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, begins streaming on April 14th, and a new TV spot for the show was revealed last night during the Oscars.
