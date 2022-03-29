“Disney+ Voices” Discusses the Importance of Diversity in Leadership

Shay Stone and Halima Hudson from Walt Disney Animation Studios sit together and discuss the importance of diversity in leadership in the latest episode of Disney+ Voices.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios creatives Shay Stone and Halima Hudson sit down together in the latest entry into the Disney+ Voices webseries and discuss their experience on the latest film from the studio, Encanto .

webseries and discuss their experience on the latest film from the studio, Together, the pair discuss the importance of diverse perspectives in filmmaking and how it affected their experience working on the Academy Award winning film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

