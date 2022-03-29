Ice Age: Scrat Tales Official Trailer Released

Ice Age: Scrat Tales will be animated shorts with your favorite “Ice Age” characters. We have now been given the official trailer.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales will start streaming April 13th on Disney+

. It is described as: Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the Ice Age adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.

See the trailer below.

About Ice Age:

Ice Age was originally released in 2002.

was originally released in 2002. The story revolves around sub-zero heroes: woolly mammoths, saber-toothed tigers, a sloth, and a prehistoric combination of a squirrel and rat known as Scrat.

The earth was being overrun by glaciers and the animals were trying to save themselves from the upcoming ice age.

These three characters come together and have to return a human child to its father while braving the terrifying elements and dangerous weather conditions.

So far, there have been a total of five theatrical Ice Age films released.

