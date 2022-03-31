The Final Piece of Road to Celebration Merchandise Arrives Friday April 1st For Star Wars Celebration Ticket Holders

The final piece of the Road to Celebration merchandise is arriving this Friday to current Star Wars Celebration ticket holders!
What’s Happening:
- The latest piece of Road to Celebration Merchandise features characters from The Mandalorian and artwork by Chris Uminga.
- The final installment of limited Road to Celebration merchandise will be available this Friday, April 1st, to current ticket holders at Shop.StarWarsCelebration.com.
More Star Wars News:
- Star Wars fans everywhere have been patiently waiting for Star Wars Celebration 2022. This event was supposed to happen in 2020, but they canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are starting to find out which celebrity guests will be at Star Wars Celebration 2022.
- Ewan McGregor shared that the premiere date for Obi-Wan Kenobi is moving a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th, 2022.
- The 94th edition of the Academy Awards were held last Sunday night. Someone who is known in the Star Wars community for inventing the Tusken Raiders' sign language won a very special award.