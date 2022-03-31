The Final Piece of Road to Celebration Merchandise Arrives Friday April 1st For Star Wars Celebration Ticket Holders

The final piece of the Road to Celebration merchandise is arriving this Friday to current Star Wars Celebration ticket holders!

What’s Happening:

The latest piece of Road to Celebration Merchandise features characters from The Mandalorian and artwork by Chris Uminga.

latest piece of Road to Celebration Merchandise features characters from and artwork by Chris Uminga. The final installment of limited Road to Celebration merchandise will be available this Friday, April 1st, to current ticket holders at Shop.StarWarsCelebration.com

More Star Wars News: