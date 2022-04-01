“Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition” Coming to The Comic-Con Museum in July

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will soon be swinging into a new home. The new "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition" will be coming to The Comic-Con Museum in July.

  • Opening to the public on July 1, 2022, "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition" will be on display through the end of the year.
  • Tickets for the new exhibit will be on sale soon.
  • 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, one of the most iconic characters in the history of pop culture.
  • Marvel recently held a live virtual event, titled “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man.” The event saw all kinds of legendary creators come together to talk about the history of the character.
  • The event saw the reveal of a brand new Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Silk figure as well as the launch of a new Infinity Comics series called Spider-Verse Unlimited.
  • The virtual event also featured legendary creators like:
    • Writer J.M. DeMatteis
    • Editor-in-chief Steve Wacker
    • Editor Tom Brevoort
    • Chief creative officer Joe Quesada
    • Artist Humberto Ramos
    • Second-generation artist John Romita Jr.
    • Writer Dan Slott
    • Writer Karla Pacheco
    • Writer Maurene Goo
  • Check out a full recap of the even here.

About the Comic-Con Museum:

  • The Comic-Con Museum is located in San Diego, California and open Wednesday through Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM and Sundays 11 AM – 7 PM.
  • Tickets are $19.95 per adult and $11.95 per child.
  • You can find more information on the Museum’s official website.