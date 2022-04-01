“Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition” Coming to The Comic-Con Museum in July

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will soon be swinging into a new home. The new "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition" will be coming to The Comic-Con Museum in July.
- Opening to the public on July 1, 2022, "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition" will be on display through the end of the year.
- Tickets for the new exhibit will be on sale soon.
- 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, one of the most iconic characters in the history of pop culture.
- Marvel recently held a live virtual event, titled “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man.” The event saw all kinds of legendary creators come together to talk about the history of the character.
- The event saw the reveal of a brand new Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Silk figure as well as the launch of a new Infinity Comics series called Spider-Verse Unlimited.
- The virtual event also featured legendary creators like:
- Writer J.M. DeMatteis
- Editor-in-chief Steve Wacker
- Editor Tom Brevoort
- Chief creative officer Joe Quesada
- Artist Humberto Ramos
- Second-generation artist John Romita Jr.
- Writer Dan Slott
- Writer Karla Pacheco
- Writer Maurene Goo
- Check out a full recap of the even here.
About the Comic-Con Museum:
- The Comic-Con Museum is located in San Diego, California and open Wednesday through Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM and Sundays 11 AM – 7 PM.
- Tickets are $19.95 per adult and $11.95 per child.
- You can find more information on the Museum’s official website.