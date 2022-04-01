“Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition” Coming to The Comic-Con Museum in July

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will soon be swinging into a new home. The new "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition" will be coming to The Comic-Con Museum in July.

Opening to the public on July 1, 2022, "Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition" will be on display through the end of the year.

Tickets for the new exhibit will be on sale soon.

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, one of the most iconic characters in the history of pop culture.

Marvel “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man.”

