Chick Chick Chicken Opens In Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yesterday, Universal Studios Hollywood opened a new eatery in Universal Citywalk, specializing in Chicken! No Fooling!

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, Universal Studios Hollywood has opened the doors of a new dining experience at Universal CityWalk, the Entertainment Capital of Los Angeles.

The new eatery, called Chick Chick Chicken, specializes in dishes featuring the favorite food of many.

Chick Chick Chicken is a casual dining experience with a variety of hand breaded chicken dishes. The restaurant combines a colorful presentation with a nostalgic feeling that highlights exciting, yet familiar flavors. From traditional to the hottest Nashville hot, Chick Chick Chicken serves up a unique sandwich experience.

The new location can be found on the far end of Universal CityWalk nearer to the Universal Studios Hollywood Park Gates and the Universal Studios Store.

Some of the menu includes: Nashville Hot N’ Spicy Sandwich Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich Asian Style Chicken Sandwich Classic and Hot N’ Spicy Chicken Tenders Crinkle Cut Fries

Chick Chick Chicken is now open to all guests at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal CityWalk.

