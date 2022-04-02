Chick Chick Chicken Opens In Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yesterday, Universal Studios Hollywood opened a new eatery in Universal Citywalk, specializing in Chicken! No Fooling!
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, Universal Studios Hollywood has opened the doors of a new dining experience at Universal CityWalk, the Entertainment Capital of Los Angeles.
- The new eatery, called Chick Chick Chicken, specializes in dishes featuring the favorite food of many.
- Chick Chick Chicken is a casual dining experience with a variety of hand breaded chicken dishes. The restaurant combines a colorful presentation with a nostalgic feeling that highlights exciting, yet familiar flavors. From traditional to the hottest Nashville hot, Chick Chick Chicken serves up a unique sandwich experience.
- The new location can be found on the far end of Universal CityWalk nearer to the Universal Studios Hollywood Park Gates and the Universal Studios Store.
- Some of the menu includes:
- Nashville Hot N’ Spicy Sandwich
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Asian Style Chicken Sandwich
- Classic and Hot N’ Spicy Chicken Tenders
- Crinkle Cut Fries
- Chick Chick Chicken is now open to all guests at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal CityWalk.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Super Nintendo World, the innovative, immersive and highly-anticipated themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, and will be the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States.
- Earlier this month, due to a change in county guidelines, Universal Studios Hollywood has also dropped their proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
- As part of the Super Bowl fun, actor Jeff Goldblum was at Universal Studios Hollywood with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood. The trio got up close and personal with a dinosaur that Jeff Goldblum may be familiar with…