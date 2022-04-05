Congo Train Station at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reopens for First Time in Years

Next stop: Congo Train Station🚂 We’re so excited to share that this stop has reopened! ⁣

⁣

The Serengeti Express is one of the best ways to get around the park, and offers breathtaking views of the Serengeti Plain! pic.twitter.com/kKcFDEZa3q

— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) April 4, 2022