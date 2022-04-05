Congo Train Station at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reopens for First Time in Years

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced through their Twitter yesterday that the Congo Train Station for the Serengeti Express has reopened.
What’s Happening:
- The Serengeti Express is one of the best ways to get around the park, and offers breathtaking views of the Serengeti Plain.
- The Congo Train Station is located near Kumba and Congo River Rapids and hasn’t been in active use in over a decade.
- The other two stations are located in Nairobi along the path to Pantopia and in Stanleyville near SheiKra and the Stanley Falls Flume.
More SeaWorld Parks News:
- SeaWorld Orlando has announced the addition of 5 more weekends of concerts to the Seven Seas Food Festival musical line-up.
- Take a complete tour of the newest park from SeaWorld, Sesame Place San Diego, which opened on March 26th.
- Rumors were recently circling through roller coaster enthusiast Twitter that one of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s most iconic attractions, Kumba, would be permanently closing as early as the end of this year. The park has clearly heard these rumors, and have addressed it through their official Twitter.