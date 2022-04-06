“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Tickets Available Now, New Posters and Teaser Released

Tickets are available now for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To celebrate the release, Marvel has shared a new teaser and Dolby- and IMAX-exclusive posters for the upcoming film.
- You can get your tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.
- Marvel shared a new Dolby Cinema-exclusive poster for the film, feature Strange in the Sanctum Sanctorum with Wanda lurking in the shadows, which you can see above.
- They also shared an IMAX-exclusive poster – featuring fractured reflections of various versions of Strange, Wanda, Mordo and more – which you can see below.
- There is also a new teaser for the film, which features:
- Wanda seeing Billy and Tommy again
- More Shuma Gorath and multiversal jumping
- The hand of the the presumed returning Charles Xavier
- You can watch the new teaser below:
More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Take a look at Mack’s breakdown of the first trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel film, including all of the easter eggs and possible exciting characters set to be featured in the film.
- Hasbro has revealed a wave of Marvel Legends Series figures from the upcoming film, including a Rintrah Build-a-Figure.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.