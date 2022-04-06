ESPN and Autograph Sign First-Ever NFT Deal Based On “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

ESPN and Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady that is pioneering a new era of digital experiences, today announced a multi-year deal for ESPN’s first NFT.

What’s Happening:

The collaboration kicks off with a NFT collection based on Man in the Arena: Tom Brady , the 10-part ESPN+ documentary series produced by Religion of Sports, a media company in which Brady is also a co-founder.

Collection, designed in partnership with Autograph and Religion of Sports, drops April 6, and is exclusively available to view on Autograph.io and for sale on DraftKings Marketplace. The first NFT release coincides with the documentary becoming more widely available for fans to watch across the entire Disney Bundle – ESPN+, The collection consists of three ESPN zine covers illustrating Brady’s career, wins and achievements. Brady will also be signing fifty NFTs from the collection. A second collection themed as “Back in the Arena” will drop in conjunction with the debut of the series’ tenth episode on ESPN+.

The Man in the Arena series, directed by Gotham Chopra, features Brady and other notable figures deconstructing the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat.

