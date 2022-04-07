Larger-Than-Life Competition Series “The Final Straw” Premieres July 10th on ABC

The newest show to join ABC’s unscripted lineup is the larger-than-life physical comedy game show, The Final Straw.

What’s Happening:

The stakes are high as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

The Final Straw is produced by B17 Entertainment in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner and Sarah Happel Jackson serve as executive producers; and Keith Geller serves as showrunner and executive producer.

is produced by B17 Entertainment in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner and Sarah Happel Jackson serve as executive producers; and Keith Geller serves as showrunner and executive producer. The Final Straw will premiere on Sunday, July 10th at 9:00 p.m. on ABC, alongside the return of Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid.

More ABC News: