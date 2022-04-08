“Amphibia” Exclusive Clip: Anne, Sasha, and the Plantars Meet Mother Olm

Last week, we saw Anne, Sasha, and The Plantars get ready to meet Mother Olm in Amphibia, and now, we are able to share an exclusive clip featuring the new character (voiced by Whoopi Goldberg) as she’ll be seen in this week’s episode!

What’s Happening:

As promised in last week’s episode Amphibia , Anne, Sasha, and the Plantars are on their way to meet the Mother of Olms as instructed by the cryptic message they found on a vase on Earth. In the episode, there was an adventure and a bit of drama but in the end, we saw the troupe ready to enter the chamber and meet Mother Olm herself.

, Anne, Sasha, and the Plantars are on their way to meet the Mother of Olms as instructed by the cryptic message they found on a vase on Earth. In the episode, there was an adventure and a bit of drama but in the end, we saw the troupe ready to enter the chamber and meet Mother Olm herself. Now, Laughing Place has an exclusive clip from this week’s upcoming episode where the troupe meets with the gigantic and mystical Mother Olm, voiced by special guest star Whoopi Goldberg!

In the episode, called "Mother of Olms," Anne and the crew meet with Mother Olm, the keeper of ancient prophecies. We first learn of her existence, or the idea of her rather, early into season 3 when Anne and the Plantars are stuck back on Earth and venture into a museum Dr. Jan,

The Annie-Award winning and Emmy-Award nominated series Amphibia is a frog-out-of-water animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. There she meets an excitable young frog named Sprig Plantar, his unpredictable sister Polly and overprotective grandpa Hop Pop. With Sprig’s help, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

is a frog-out-of-water animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. There she meets an excitable young frog named Sprig Plantar, his unpredictable sister Polly and overprotective grandpa Hop Pop. With Sprig’s help, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life. From Annie-Award winning creator/executive producer Matt Braly, Amphibia stars Brenda Song ( Dollface ) , Justin Felbinger ( Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy ), Amanda Leighton ( This is Us ), and Bill Farmer ( Mickey Mouse Funhouse ).

stars Brenda Song , Justin Felbinger ( ), Amanda Leighton ( ), and Bill Farmer You can catch up with our recaps of Amphibia here Disney Channel Disney+