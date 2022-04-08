LEGO Teases “Muppets” Products Coming Soon

LEGO has tweeted an image of a Kermit the Frog minifigure, signaling that it may soon be time to meet the Muppets…in LEGO form!

What’s Happening:

LEGO has tweeted The Muppet Show, captioned simply “Nothing to see here folks.”

captioned simply “Nothing to see here folks.” LEGO Fans everywhere are speculating that this is teasing the official release of several Muppets based minifigures that were leaked online recently, featuring characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Statler, Waldorf, and others.

The speculation of fans also believes this will be a blind bag series of mini-figures.

Nothing official has been released aside from the tweeted photo above. Could it be that aforementioned blind-bag minifigure series, or can we expect to see a full Muppet model set to build?

This isn’t LEGO’s first foray with bringing Jim Henson’s creations to life through their world famous bricks. One recent LEGO set brings the iconic series Sesame Street to homes everywhere through the popular model building medium, complete with minifigures of those Muppet characters as well, including Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and others.

to homes everywhere through the popular model building medium, complete with minifigures of those Muppet characters as well, including Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and others. No official release date of any kind of Muppet based item that was teased is available at this time.

More Muppets News: