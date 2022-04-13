Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Concept Art for Refreshed Main Entrance

by |
Tags: , ,

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently revealed that their front entrance will be undergoing a renovation, complete with a beautiful new entrance marquee.

What’s Happening:

  • In the past few months, Busch Gardens has refreshed the looks of Cheetah Hunt, Montu, the Moroccan Village and Pantopia, as part of their ongoing efforts to refresh the park.
  • The next step in the revitalization of the park is the aforementioned upgrade being made to the park’s front gate.
  • The arch will feature animals along with a skyline of roller coasters, including Kumba, Cheetah Hunt and SheiKra.
  • No completion date has been given for this project.

More SeaWorld Parks News: