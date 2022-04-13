Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Concept Art for Refreshed Main Entrance

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently revealed that their front entrance will be undergoing a renovation, complete with a beautiful new entrance marquee.

What’s Happening:

In the past few months, Busch Gardens has refreshed the looks of Cheetah Hunt, Montu, the Moroccan Village and Pantopia, as part of their ongoing efforts to refresh the park.

The next step in the revitalization of the park is the aforementioned upgrade being made to the park’s front gate.

The arch will feature animals along with a skyline of roller coasters, including Kumba, Cheetah Hunt and SheiKra.

No completion date has been given for this project.

More SeaWorld Parks News: