Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Concept Art for Refreshed Main Entrance

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently revealed that their front entrance will be undergoing a renovation, complete with a beautiful new entrance marquee.
What’s Happening:
- In the past few months, Busch Gardens has refreshed the looks of Cheetah Hunt, Montu, the Moroccan Village and Pantopia, as part of their ongoing efforts to refresh the park.
- The next step in the revitalization of the park is the aforementioned upgrade being made to the park’s front gate.
- The arch will feature animals along with a skyline of roller coasters, including Kumba, Cheetah Hunt and SheiKra.
- No completion date has been given for this project.
More SeaWorld Parks News:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced through their Twitter that the Congo Train Station for the Serengeti Express has reopened.
- SeaWorld Orlando has announced the addition of 5 more weekends of concerts to the Seven Seas Food Festival musical line-up.
- Take a complete tour of the newest park from SeaWorld, Sesame Place San Diego, which opened on March 26th.