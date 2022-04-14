Following an extended closure that began in January, Hong Kong Disneyland is once again ready to reopen.

What's Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has had more closures than any of the Disney parks in the US.

There is now an official opening date according to the official Hong Kong Disneyland website.

The website now reads: "Hong Kong Disneyland Park will reopen on April 21. Guests are required to make park visit reservation with valid tickets.”

According to the site, Magic Access members can begin reservations starting on April 14th with public reservations opening at noon on April 16th.

Guests are required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements upon entering the Park and specified premises.

Prior to the site update, a tweet from HKDL Fantasy broke the news: