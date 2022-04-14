Following an extended closure that began in January, Hong Kong Disneyland is once again ready to reopen.
What's Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland has had more closures than any of the Disney parks in the US.
- There is now an official opening date according to the official Hong Kong Disneyland website.
- The website now reads: "Hong Kong Disneyland Park will reopen on April 21. Guests are required to make park visit reservation with valid tickets.”
- According to the site, Magic Access members can begin reservations starting on April 14th with public reservations opening at noon on April 16th.
- Guests are required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements upon entering the Park and specified premises.
- Prior to the site update, a tweet from HKDL Fantasy broke the news:
- Back in January, they announced that they would be closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was only supposed to be for a couple of weeks.
- It was then extended to February 3rd, then to February 23rd, and then once again to April 20th.
- While Hong Kong Disney’s reopening is set, Shanghai Disney in Mainland China remains closed. The announcement of the temporary closure was made in March with no reopening date.