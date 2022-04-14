Style Your Day the Disney Way with Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary BoxLunch Exclusives

From specialty treats and guided tours, to character encounters and nighttime spectaculars, we’ve been having the best time celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary! In addition to all magic available at the resort, there’s plenty of merchandise offerings too, including a series of fantastic exclusives that guests will find at BoxLunch.

Disney fans can proudly declare their love of Walt Disney World and commemorate the resort’s milestone celebration with a variety of adorable items from BoxLunch.

These colorful exclusives are as charming as the beloved vacation destination and are perfect for use at home or on your next Disney trip—no matter what part of the world you’re visiting!

Since BoxLunch is honoring 50 years of WDW, the apparel and accessories feature vintage style art or the simple and elegant “50” logo designed for the occasion. The playful patterns can be spotted on: Loungefly accessories Apparel of the family Pint glasses Cookie Jar

Guests will see familiar icons like Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom and even some favorite attractions as well as characters we know and love including: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Chip ‘n Dale Goofy

Loungefly

Loungefly Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Resort Tour Guide Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive – $74.90

Loungefly Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey & Friends Disney Day Zip Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive – $39.90

Loungefly Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse & Cinderella's Castle Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive – $9.90

Loungefly Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey & Minnie Mouse Mad Tea Party 3D Keychain – BoxLunch Exclusive – $10.90

Apparel

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey & Minnie Mouse Mad Tea Party Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive – $48.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Denim Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive – $69.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey & Friends Faces Infant One-Piece – BoxLunch Exclusive – $14.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Map & Attractions T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive – $29.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Rides & Attractions Woven Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive – $44.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Rides & Attractions Sleep Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive – $26.90

Celebrate at Home

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Map & Attractions Retractable Lanyard – BoxLunch Exclusive – $12.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Parks & Attractions Pint Glass Set – BoxLunch Exclusive – $29.90

Disney Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mouse Ears & Attractions Cookie Jar – BoxLunch Exclusive – $49.90