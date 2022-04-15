ABC News Live to Launch Five-Part Weekly Series Examining America’s Fentanyl Crisis

ABC News Live will launch a five-part weekly series examining America’s battle with fentanyl addiction, taking viewers inside the deadliest chapter of the opioid crisis.

What’s Happening:

The series, led by ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, premieres Monday, April 18th, at 7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live Prime and follows Woodruff as he travels across the country meeting families, first responders, doctors, coroners and others who have been impacted by drug overdose due to fentanyl.

Woodruff, who has tracked this epidemic over the last five years, visits a number of cities and towns where fentanyl-related fatalities have doubled year after year and learns that the drug has affected him personally.

Following the series, ABC News Live will present the one-hour special Poisoned: America’s Fentanyl Crisis , streaming Monday, May 16th (8:00–9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC News Live and will be available on demand and on Hulu

Seni Tienabeso is executive producer for ABC News Live Prime and Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis.

