Walt Disney World Celebrates 100,000 Mobile Compliments for Cast Members

At the beginning of The World’s Most Magical Celebration celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Disney introduced the option to give cast member compliments through the My Disney Experience app. Now, just six months in, the feature has hit a new milestone: 100,000 cast compliments!

What’s Happening:

As part of the launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations at Walt Disney World, Disney introduced a new feature

To access the mobile cast compliment feature, search “Cast Compliment” in the My Disney Experience app. Cast members complimented through the service receive a digital certificate, along with a notification to their leader so they can be further recognized. To ensure that your compliments reach every cast member, be sure to include their first name and hometown as it appears on their nametag – or just ask them where they are from. It’s the perfect way to start a conversation and thank them in person, too.

The Walt Disney World Ambassadors joined leaders in surprising the recipient of the 100,000th compliment at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground in the video below:

In addition to using the mobile cast compliment feature, you can also email and send letters to Disney, or use #CastCompliment online to share your stories and magical moments about cast members.