Chris Hutchison Promoted to Vice President, Production, Disney Branded Television

Animation veteran Chris Hutchison has been promoted to vice president, Production, at Disney Branded Television and will now oversee the production management of its powerhouse Disney Junior-branded content, the centerpiece of Disney’s efforts to serve preschoolers with great stories and characters via imaginative, learning-focused series, shorts, and movies.

Hutchison, who joined Disney in 2009, has deep production experience across multiple animation mediums. He leads a team of production management executives and 200 production employees and artists, fostering innovation and collaboration while increasing quality and enhancing productivity in all aspects of animation production from the earliest stages of the show concept to delivery. In addition, he provides production guidance and leadership for multiple production co-partners around the world.

Among the many productions he’s overseen during his tenure are the award-winning series Doc McStuffins Muppet Babies

Hutchison was most recently executive director, Production, Disney Television Animation (2020-22), and previously, senior manager, Production (2015-20). In these roles, he oversaw production on multiple Disney Junior animated series and also Big City Greens Disney Channel

Earlier, he was senior manager, Production, Disney Channels Worldwide (2012-15) and manager, Production (2009-12), both roles in which he oversaw production on multiple original animated productions, co-productions and acquired content for Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney XD and original live-action productions for Disney Channel.

Prior to Disney, he held producer roles at Wild Canary Media Inc. (2008-09) and ka-chew! inc./Klasky Csupo Commercials (2003-08), working in CG, traditional 2D, Flash, live-action and motion graphics mediums on commercials, promos, graphics packages, main titles and print ads for clients, including Disney.

He began his animation career as a production assistant/coordinator at Klasky Csupo, Inc. (1998-2003).

He now reports to Sarah Finn, senior vice president, Production, Disney Television Animation.

