Hulu Releases Teaser Poster for “The Orville: New Horizons”

Following its move from Fox to Hulu, The Orville: New Horizons, the third season of Seth MacFarlane’s science fiction ode to Star Trek, will finally debut on June 2nd. Today, Hulu released a new teaser poster for the series.

Seth MacFarlane’s Emmy-nominated fan-favorite sci-fi series The Orville: New Horizons premieres Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 as weekly releases, only on Hulu.

Synopsis:

“Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.”

The Orville: New Horizons Cast

Seth MacFarlane

Adrianne Palicki

Penny Johnson Jerald

Scott Grimes

Peter Macon

J. Lee

Mark Jackson

Chad L. Coleman

Jessica Szohr

Anne Winters

Creative Team:

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door.

is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

