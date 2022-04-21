America on Parade, Country Bear Jamboree and More Added to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

While exploring Walt Disney World today, we came across some new merchandise from the Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.
First up, we have this delightful coaster retailing for $29.99.
Fans of Big Al will love this Country Bear Jamboree shirt, inspired by original designs for the attraction from the 1970s. It retails for $36.99.
A retro raglan style Walt Disney World tee, also retailing for $36.99.
Next up we have a couple of fantastic retro drinkware items. This retails for $22.99.
Whereas this fantastic mug retails for just $14.99.
And finally, to celebrate America, we have a couple of shirts featuring the original artwork from America on Parade, a parade that ran from 1976-77 to celebrate the Bicentennial. The first shirt retails for $36.99.
This America on Parade tank top retails for $29.99.
