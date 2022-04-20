Photos: Salt & Straw Now Open at Disney Springs

Ice cream lovers rejoice, as you now have a unique and delicious new option when visiting Disney Springs. Salt & Straw opened its doors this morning to all guests. While California Disney fans may be familiar with the brand, this is one of only a handful of locations in the Sunshine State. Let’s take a look inside the new scoop shop.

Salt & Straw is located right next to the AMC Theatres entrance, across from Splitsville.

The shop was originally planned to open last June, in the location originally earmarked for Ample Hills Creamery, before they pulled out of their new and existing Walt Disney World locations following the coronavirus pandemic.

This is Central Florida’s first Salt & Straw location, with two additional locations in Miami. There is also a Salt & Straw located in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

Salt & Straw is known for unique flavor creations such as pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice creams. The company also promotes collaborations with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”

Yes, free samples are allowed!

A look at the current menu.

Salt & Straw usually introduces new and unique flavors on a monthly basis.

In addition to selling ice cream, you can also buy some specialty merchandise items inside, such as this ice cream cookbook.

There’s a couple of Florida specific items.

Is it really a Disney related store without a pin set?

You yourself could even smell like ice cream!

You’re also able to purchase a variety of flavors by the pint.

Salt & Straw is now open daily at Disney Springs. Be sure to check it out next time you visit!