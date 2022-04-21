Connections Café & Eatery Opening Wednesday, April 27th at EPCOT

Following a soft opening today, we now have an official opening date for the new Connections Café & Eatery at EPCOT. The park’s latest redevelopment will open next Wednesday, April 27th.

In addition to revealing the April 27th opening date, Disney also noted that guests may get the chance for a sneak peek if you’re in the park over the next few days.

The new location features two distinct experiences all under one roof – an eatery on one side serving lunch and dinner menus, and a café and pastry shop on the other open all day long.

If you’re walking past Spaceship Earth

Floor-to-ceiling windows give you a full view of the bright, open space featuring modern décor and inviting aromas of pastries baking, fresh coffee brewing and delicious burgers on the grill.

Since World Celebration is located in the center of the park, Connections Café & Eatery offers some incredible views, such as a Xandarian Starblaster on one side and Spaceship Earth on the other.

As part of the eatery’s interior decor, there is a giant mural called “Global Gathering.” This magnificent piece of art depicts the heart of this restaurant – people from around the world gathering around food. It’s one of the largest murals Walt Disney Imagineering has ever created, and if you look closely, you’ll notice the scenes blend seamlessly from sunrise to sunset.

There will be three show kitchens allowing guests to watch chefs at work creating some of the dlicious menu items.

Whether you prefer coffee or tea, people from all over the globe love sitting together to savor a brewed beverage. This idea is on prominent display in Connections Café through a colorful showcase of how various cultures enjoy their favorite drinks.

Connections Café will be the new home to Starbucks at EPCOT, and will feature three original floor inlays inspired by Walt’s 1966 “Florida Project” site plans. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley recently shared more information

For a look at the food that will be available at Connections Café & Eatery, check out our previous post