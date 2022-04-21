Pixar Debuts Latest Trailer for “Lightyear” Ahead of June 17 Theatrical Release

With June 17th drawing closer and closer, today, Disney and Pixar debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, Pixar released the latest trailer for its upcoming film Lightyear.
  • In this trailer (the second “trailer” following an earlier “teaser trailer”), we learn a bit more about the plot of the film while also meeting more of the supporting cast.
  • Take a look:        

  • In addition to the trailer, as is customary, we also got a new poster:

  • Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear’s cast includes:
    • Chris Evans
    • Uzo Aduba
    • Peter Sohn
    • Keke Palmer
    • Taika Waititi
    • Dale Soules
    • James Brolin
    • Mary McDonald-Lewis
    • Isiah Whitlock Jr.
    • Efren Ramire
    • Keira Hairston

