Pixar Debuts Latest Trailer for “Lightyear” Ahead of June 17 Theatrical Release

With June 17th drawing closer and closer, today, Disney and Pixar debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film Lightyear.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, Pixar released the latest trailer for its upcoming film Lightyear.
- In this trailer (the second “trailer” following an earlier “teaser trailer”), we learn a bit more about the plot of the film while also meeting more of the supporting cast.
- Take a look:
- In addition to the trailer, as is customary, we also got a new poster:
- Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear’s cast includes:
- Chris Evans
- Uzo Aduba
- Peter Sohn
- Keke Palmer
- Taika Waititi
- Dale Soules
- James Brolin
- Mary McDonald-Lewis
- Isiah Whitlock Jr.
- Efren Ramire
- Keira Hairston
- As revealed during this year’s Oscars telecast (in what was clearly the biggest news to come out of that event), Lightyear will be opening theatres following multiple direct-to-Disney+ releases from Pixar.
- Lightyear will blast off on June 17th.
More Lightyear:
- While we await the film’s release, you can check out a variety of Lightyear products that have already been announced. This include:
- Action Figures
- Vehicles
- Roleplay Toys
- Plush
- And more