Pixar Debuts Latest Trailer for “Lightyear” Ahead of June 17 Theatrical Release

With June 17th drawing closer and closer, today, Disney and Pixar debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Pixar released the latest trailer for its upcoming film Lightyear.

In this trailer (the second “trailer” following an earlier “teaser trailer”), we learn a bit more about the plot of the film while also meeting more of the supporting cast.

Take a look:

In addition to the trailer, as is customary, we also got a new poster:

Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear's cast includes: Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, Peter Sohn, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Efren Ramirez, Keira Hairston

r’s cast includes:

Lightyear will be opening in theatres following multiple direct-to-Disney+ releases.

Lightyear will blast off on June 17th.

