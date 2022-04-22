Photos: National Geographic Celebrates Earth Day with Photo-Ops at Disney Parks

Today is Earth Day, and both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney California Adventure are celebrating with a special National Geographic photo-op.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the photo-op is located to the right of the main entrance.

The photo-op allows you to step into the iconic National Geographic rectangle logo.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the same photo-op can be found on the backside of Grizzly Peak.

The photo-op is tied in with the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

