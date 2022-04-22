Photos: National Geographic Celebrates Earth Day with Photo-Ops at Disney Parks

Today is Earth Day, and both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney California Adventure are celebrating with a special National Geographic photo-op.
At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the photo-op is located to the right of the main entrance.
The photo-op allows you to step into the iconic National Geographic rectangle logo.
Over at Disney California Adventure, the same photo-op can be found on the backside of Grizzly Peak.
The photo-op is tied in with the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
More Disney Parks News:
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had signed the bill that dissolves certain “independent special districts,” such as Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, on Friday afternoon.
- Coming face to face with your favorite heroes and slinging web with Spider-Man is enough to make Avengers Campus an unforgettable experience, but the thing that really puts it over the top is the music. Now, you can listen to the music of Avengers Campus at home as it is now available on streaming services.
- Guests at Disneyland Paris are excited about Avengers Campus. There are more finishing touches that are being added to make this land as amazing and earth-friendly as possible.
