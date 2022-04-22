Avengers Campus Music Now Available on Streaming Services

Coming face to face with your favorite heroes and slinging web with Spider-Man is enough to make Avengers Campus an unforgettable experience, but the thing that really puts it over the top is the music. Now, you can listen to the music of Avengers Campus at home as it is now available on streaming services.

“Avengers Campus: Welcome Recruits” is now available on streaming services like Spotify Apple Music

The music of Avengers Campus features not only the iconic scores of the Avengers films but also other beloved Marvel The Spider-Man trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy Ant-Man and the Wasp Doctor Strange Captain Marvel Black Panther

The nearly-12-minute track blends the music of those films together to create an epic musical experience.

