Avengers Campus Music Now Available on Streaming Services

Coming face to face with your favorite heroes and slinging web with Spider-Man is enough to make Avengers Campus an unforgettable experience, but the thing that really puts it over the top is the music. Now, you can listen to the music of Avengers Campus at home as it is now available on streaming services.
- “Avengers Campus: Welcome Recruits” is now available on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
- The music of Avengers Campus features not only the iconic scores of the Avengers films but also other beloved Marvel films, like:
- The Spider-Man trilogy
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Doctor Strange
- Captain Marvel
- Black Panther
- The nearly-12-minute track blends the music of those films together to create an epic musical experience.
ICYMI – More Avengers Campus news:
- This week, a new tribute to the former Flik’s Fun Fair from A Bug’s Land was introduced, as both Ant Man and the Wasp have been carrying around the real Flik’s Fun Fair, in miniaturized form around Avengers Campus.
- With the opening of Avengers Campus getting closer, Disneyland Paris shared a look at the new Avengers Deployment Vehicle or “ADV.”
- Disneyland Paris also shared a first look at some of the artwork that can be found around Avengers Campus opening at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.
- With Marvel’s Moon Knight in full swing on Disney+, guests were excited to meet Mr. Knight in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning