Lucasfilm and Apple To Debut New Film “Behind The Mac: Skywalker Sound” on May 4th

Lucasfilm, Skywalker Sound, and Apple have teamed up to bring Star Wars fans a closer look at the creation of the iconic sounds of the Star Wars films with a new film, Behind The Mac: Skywalker Sound, debuting on May 4th.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm and Skywalker Sound have teased a new film in collaboration with Apple that will debut on May 4th, AKA Star Wars Day.

Based on the teaser, the film will focus on the iconic sounds of the Star Wars franchise, including Chewbacca’s growl, the legendary noises of lightsabers, and the incredibly intimidating breathing of Darth Vader.

The teaser also shows off how some of the noises are made, from stomping through grass, to collecting animal noises that are then mixed in to sound other-worldly when shown on screen.

Lucasfilm Sound Designer and Re-recording Mixer Bonnie Wild is also shown in the teaser opening up a Star Wars Sound Library folder (on a Mac!) and representing the entire Star Wars fandom when she looks at the camera with her mouth excitedly wide open as she clicks on the legendary sounds of everyone’s favorite Astromech Droid.

Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound will debut on the Apple Youtube channel on May 4th.

