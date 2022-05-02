Star Wars Day Foodie Guide: Delicious Eats and Trendy Beverages Coming to Disney Parks and Resorts

Star Wars Day 2022 is almost here (just two days away) and in true Disney Parks fashions, they’re serving up a variety of cosmic goodies from every corner of the galaxy. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the complete lineup of tasty food and beverages that will be available across the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in honor of May the 4th.

Disney Parks and Resorts are kicking off their celebration of May the 4th Be With You aka Star Wars Day by sharing a list of all the delectable themed treats

Guests can try out favorite dishes or sample something new from dozens of tasty options that all feature a galactic twist.

Star Wars Day selections will be offered at: Disneyland Park Disney Grand Californian Downtown Disney Disneyland After Dark Star Wars Nite (Sold Out) Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney Springs Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Select treats are available now through May 31st. For the most up to date information at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

(available on Mobile Order)

Ishi Tib-style Pasta with Braised Beef Bantha: Beef pot roast, coconut curry sauce, pasta, and mixed vegetables (New)

Beef pot roast, coconut curry sauce, pasta, and mixed vegetables (New) Vintian Mineral Mousse: Banana brûlée-centered dark chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse, vanilla chantilly, chocolate crumble, and cherry garnish

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Outpost Mix: Colorful blend of seasonal flavors including caramel and chocolate-glazed popcorn

Colorful blend of seasonal flavors including caramel and chocolate-glazed popcorn Shaak Cheese Popped Grains: white cheddar flavored popcorn

Milk Stand

(available on Mobile Order)

Chocolate Chip Sweet-Sand Cookie: Chocolate chip-toffee cookie topped with pistachios and sea salt (New)

Chocolate chip-toffee cookie topped with pistachios and sea salt (New) Blue Milk – Mon Cala Swirl: Blue Milk with blue mango sour jellies topped with a sour shimmery mango gel (New)

Blue Milk with blue mango sour jellies topped with a sour shimmery mango gel (New) Novelty: Bubo Wamba Family Farms Cup (New)

Five-blossom Bread: Warm pretzel knot with Hawaiian black sea salt served with honey-mustard cream foam and Calabrian cheese sauce (New)

Warm pretzel knot with Hawaiian black sea salt served with honey-mustard cream foam and Calabrian cheese sauce (New) Fondor Fizz: Toniray Teal Chardonnay, Tito’s Vodka, and Joffrey’s White Tea with flavors of lemongrass and pea flower citrus (New)

Toniray Teal Chardonnay, Tito’s Vodka, and Joffrey’s White Tea with flavors of lemongrass and pea flower citrus (New) Sesid Seltzer: Tropical Pineapple-Orange Hard Seltzer (New)

Tropical Pineapple-Orange Hard Seltzer (New) Black Squadron Lager – Golden Lager with a touch of Honey (New)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Beverage Cart

Sullust Garlic Chips: Mix of Buffalo and White Cheddar-flavored Garlic Chips

Disneyland Park – Tomorrowland and Main Street, U.S.A

Galactic Grill

(available on Mobile Order)

Parfait of Mustafar: Chocolate lava cake, chocolate ganache, and red pâte à choux filled with salted caramel pudding and red chocolate mousse (New)

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen

Grogu Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears and enrobed in colored white chocolate and gold sanding sugar (available while supplies last)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Holiday Cart

Star Wars Sugar Cookie dipped in chocolate with Star Wars decoration (available through May 10) (New)

dipped in chocolate with Star Wars decoration (available through May 10) (New) Wookiee Cookie: Chocolate-hazelnut-filled chocolate cookie rolled in sprinkles with a chocolate sash (New)

Chocolate-hazelnut-filled chocolate cookie rolled in sprinkles with a chocolate sash (New) Pretzel Lightsabers: Pretzel sticks dipped in white chocolate with colored sanding sugar (New)

Be sure to check out this display in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa that’s out of this galaxy, and made from edible ingredients like crisped rice and fondant! This showpiece depicts the Millennium Falcon arriving in Black Spire Outpost and was created by our in-house Disney culinary team. It’s not to be missed!

Downtown Disney District

Marceline’s Confectionery

(available on Mobile Order)

Grogu Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears and enrobed in colored white chocolate and gold sanding sugar (available while supplies last)

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

(available through May 31)

Light Classic Shake: Electric blue vanilla shake, silver and blue galaxy sprinkles, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle (New)

Electric blue vanilla shake, silver and blue galaxy sprinkles, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle (New) Dark Classic Shake: Wild cherry shake, red and black sprinkles, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a cherry (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

(available through May 31)

Galaxy Roll: Fresh salmon, cucumber, and avocado rolled in soy paper topped with steamed shrimp and ahi tuna drizzled with spicy kimchi ponzu sauce

Kayla’s Cake

(available through May 31)

Galaxy Caramel Macaron: Satisfy two cravings at once with sea salt caramel with white chocolate ganache

Naples Ristorante e Bar

(available through May 31)

Red Galaxy Cocktail: Light rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, squeezed lime, squeezed honey, and a splash of grenadine served on the rocks and topped with mint (New)

Light rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, squeezed lime, squeezed honey, and a splash of grenadine served on the rocks and topped with mint (New) Green Moon Cocktail: Served with either tequila or mezcal, Anchor Reyes, canton ginger, lemon juice, a squeeze of honey syrup, and topped with soda water served in a hurricane glass garnished with green pepper and lime (New)

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen

(available through May 31)

Dueling Fates (New)

Empire cocktail with Cruzan citrus rum, blue Curacao, lime juice, and Sprite

Rebel

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite (SOLD OUT)

If you’ve already purchased tickets to one of the sold-out Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, there are plenty of delicious treats for you to try! Be transported to another world with eats and sips like:

Cantina Snack Dog from Refreshment Corner

from Refreshment Corner Purple Saber Funnel Cake from Stage Door Café

from Stage Door Café The Dark Stuff from Red Rose Taverne

from Red Rose Taverne Dathomirian Cannelloni at French Market Restaurant

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Churro Carts in Grand Avenue, Market, and Anaheim Produce

(available from May 4 through May 5)

Lightsaber Churro served with chocolate sauce

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café

(available May 4 through 5; available on Mobile Order)

Jettison Juice: Minute Maid Lemonade and watermelon served with a glow cube (non-alcoholic)

Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and The Trolley Car Café

(available May 4 through 5; available on Mobile Order at Backlot Express and PizzeRizzo)

Dark Side Chocolate Creation: Malted milk chocolate mousse dome with raspberry mousse filling, slivered almonds, and chocolate shortbread cookie

Backlot Express

(available on Mobile Order)

Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top

Brown Derby Lounge, Oasis Canteen, and Sunshine Day Bar

(available from May 4 through 5)

Cosmic Rum Punch: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bacardi Superior Rum, pineapple juice, Minute Maid lemonade, and grenadine served with a glow cube

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

(available May 4 through 5; available on Mobile Order)

Oi-Oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse

Epic Eats

(available from May 4 through 5)

Galactic Swirl Funnel Cake: Black and white funnel cake with strawberries, space dust, and candy rocks

Milk Stand

(available on Mobile Order starting May 4)

Novelty: Bubo Wamba Family Farms Cup (New)

Popcorn Stands near the Hyperion Theater, Animation Courtyard, and Anaheim Produce

(available May 4 through 5)

Interstellar Sweet and Crunchy Popcorn: Caramel popcorn, cookies ‘n cream pieces, and sweet and spicy pecans

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

(available May 4 through 8)

Lightsaber Eclairs: Flavors include Mace Windu berry cherry, Master Yoda pistachio, Rey passion pineapple, Darth Vader Dark Side mousse flavored with cayenne pepper and cinnamon, and Obi Wan Kenobi blue matcha

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai

(available on May 4)

Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft Serve Sundae: Galactic gray vanilla soft-serve with chocolate cream cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate pearl stars, brownie asteroid pieces with stardust sparkles, and a Millennium Falcon chocolate accent piece

Please note: All offerings are subject to change