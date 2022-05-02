A new Pixar-inspired Collectible Key is bursting onto the scene that will have you channeling your own “panda power!” This week movie fans can add the Turning Red Key to their assortment of Disney souvenirs as the latest design in the series arrives on shopDisney on May 5th.

What’s Happening:

Two months ago, Meilin Lee and her panda alter ego poofed into our lives when Turning Red debuted on Disney+

debuted on If you’re going to put a twist on the traditional coming of age story, why not make it fun? As Mei takes her first steps into adulthood, she discovers that too much of any emotion will turn her into a giant red panda. But it’s cool, she learns to control it to get the best of both versions of herself.

The new Collectible Key features the panda version of Mei with large, happy eyes and a giant smile right in the middle of the key. Heading towards the front of the key, directly atop the tines are the words “Panda Power!” in blocky red and yellow letters.

As for the back of the Key—the signature Disney “D”— and previously mentioned tines are orange-red and rust red to resemble the panda’s fur.

The Turning Red Collectible Key is complementary with any purchase of $25+ (pre tax and while supplies last) and will be the perfect companion to the other amazing merchandise available on shopDisney

More Turning Red:

For those of us who were teenagers in the early aughts (2000s) the movie sure hit close to home! Watch along as the LP Movie Club talks about the film.

Disney Collectible Keys: