A new Pixar-inspired Collectible Key is bursting onto the scene that will have you channeling your own “panda power!” This week movie fans can add the Turning Red Key to their assortment of Disney souvenirs as the latest design in the series arrives on shopDisney on May 5th.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Two months ago, Meilin Lee and her panda alter ego poofed into our lives when Turning Red debuted on Disney+. Now shopDisney is celebrating the film with a brand new Collectible Key that is complementary with any purchase of $25+ (pre tax).
- If you’re going to put a twist on the traditional coming of age story, why not make it fun? As Mei takes her first steps into adulthood, she discovers that too much of any emotion will turn her into a giant red panda. But it’s cool, she learns to control it to get the best of both versions of herself.
- The new Collectible Key features the panda version of Mei with large, happy eyes and a giant smile right in the middle of the key. Heading towards the front of the key, directly atop the tines are the words “Panda Power!” in blocky red and yellow letters.
- As for the back of the Key—the signature Disney “D”— and previously mentioned tines are orange-red and rust red to resemble the panda’s fur.
- The Turning Red Collectible Key is complementary with any purchase of $25+ (pre tax and while supplies last) and will be the perfect companion to the other amazing merchandise available on shopDisney.
More Turning Red:
- For those of us who were teenagers in the early aughts (2000s) the movie sure hit close to home! Watch along as the LP Movie Club talks about the film.
- Several deleted scenes from the movie are featured on the home release of the film on digital and physical formats.
- “Turning Red” Inspired Experiences are coming to three Asian American Small Businesses across the U.S.
Disney Collectible Keys:
- Need the perfect series to kick off the spring season? The Winnie the Pooh blind pack release celebrates the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood and their special friendships.
- We love the surprise of the blind packs and fans of the Fab Five will truly enjoy the foodie inspired designs themed to our favorite characters and some delicious snacks!
- Keep record of the Collectible Keys you own with shopDisney’s handy PDF guide to the latest Key releases.
- Those who can’t wait for the new keys can visit shopDisney to scoop up these collectibles that are currently available.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now