FX Developing Series Based on “Never Let Me Go”

According to Variety, FX is developing a series based on Never Let Me Go, the 2010 Searchlight Pictures film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel of the same name.

The 2010 film was directed by Mark Romanek from a screenplay by Alex Garland and starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield, and was directed by Mark Romanek.

It follows Kathy (Mulligan), Ruth (Knightley) and Tommy (Garfield), who meet as childhood friends at an English boarding school called Hailsham and learn that they are clones, created for the sole purpose of organ donation to help extend the human lifespan.

Melissa Iqbal, best known for her work on HBO’s The Nevers , is set as a writer for the series adaptation.

Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, who served as producers on the original film, will executive produce the series.

