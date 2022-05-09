FX Options Australian Author Dervla McTiernan’s New Novel “The Murder Rule”

According to Deadline, FX has optioned a potential adaptation of The Murder Rule by Australian author Dervla McTiernan, a thriller novel being published tomorrow by William Morrow.

The book focuses on an idealistic law student, who is an outsider to her peers. Working with her elite campus’ prestigious Innocence Project represents the high point of everything she’s sacrificed for, but in a twisted mother/daughter story, she soon reveals that underneath her do-gooder image lies rules pounded into her by mom. The last one is, make them pay.

McTiernan’s last two novels, The Good Turn and The Sisters were both international bestsellers.

Her deal was brokered by Shane Salerno of The Story Factory.

