FX Options Australian Author Dervla McTiernan’s New Novel “The Murder Rule”

According to Deadline, FX has optioned a potential adaptation of The Murder Rule by Australian author Dervla McTiernan, a thriller novel being published tomorrow by William Morrow.
What’s Happening:
- The book focuses on an idealistic law student, who is an outsider to her peers. Working with her elite campus’ prestigious Innocence Project represents the high point of everything she’s sacrificed for, but in a twisted mother/daughter story, she soon reveals that underneath her do-gooder image lies rules pounded into her by mom. The last one is, make them pay.
- McTiernan’s last two novels, The Good Turn and The Sisters were both international bestsellers.
- Her deal was brokered by Shane Salerno of The Story Factory.
More FX News:
- FX is developing a series based on Never Let Me Go, the 2010 Searchlight Pictures film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel of the same name.
- In honor of Mother’s Day yesterday, FX showed off the first official trailer for the five-part series Dear Mama.
- A new FX limited series about the disgraced LA Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, has tapped Modern Family star Ed O’Neill to star.