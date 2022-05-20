“Lightyear” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An exclusive sneak preview of Pixar’s Lightyear debuted today inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

The preview for Pixar’s newest movie, Lightyear, has taken over for the “One Man’s Dream” film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Advertisements for the preview and the film itself can be found at the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and leading up to Walt Disney Presents.

Sneak peeks of the film will also be coming soon to Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.

Lightyear will be released exclusively in theaters on June 17th.

