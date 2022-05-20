“Lightyear” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An exclusive sneak preview of Pixar’s Lightyear debuted today inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

  • The preview for Pixar’s newest movie, Lightyear, has taken over for the “One Man’s Dream” film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

  • Advertisements for the preview and the film itself can be found at the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and leading up to Walt Disney Presents.

  • Sneak peeks of the film will also be coming soon to Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.
  • Lightyear will be released exclusively in theaters on June 17th.

