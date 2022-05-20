More Ways To Celebrate the 50th Anniversary: New Disney Art Display and Store Coming to Orlando

Walt Disney World is in the middle of its 50th anniversary celebration, and all of Central Florida wants to join in on the fun. Disney Parks Blog shared where you can see some extra magic along I4/International Drive.

What's Happening:

If you are driving along I-4 or International Drive, you will see extra magic soon with a larger-than-life outdoor display coming to Orlando.

It will showcase some of your favorite Disney characters and attractions in a new way.

You'll see Mickey, Minnie, and other Fab 50 golden sculptures come to life in a ribbon-like Disney art display that enwraps the outside of the Hollywood Plaza garage.

This is just the beginning. The art display will feature Disney characters, celebrations, and more over time.

When you go inside the building, you'll find a new Walt Disney Store, which will have merchandise, ticket sales, and, for the first time ever, an interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station.

This will be open on May 31st and will give visitors to the central Florida area a convenient way to purchase souvenirs, tickets, and even find out more about Disney Vacation Club membership.

There will be floor-to-ceiling screens, and The Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station will take you on a virtual tour of other destinations' theme parks, resorts, and cruises. Plus first-person virtual tours, photo galleries, and videos.

"We took a lot of knowledge from setting up the 50th art installations in our parks and the Orlando International Airport and wanted to spread a little of that magic out into the world," Will Gay, design director with Disney’s Yellow Shoes Creative Group, said. "It all started with a little idea and a question – could we do this? Could we turn this into a dynamic art display bigger than anything we’ve ever done before?"