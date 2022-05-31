“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 31st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 78 – May 31st, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with WDW 50 Music Box, celebratory merchandise for Goofy’s 90th anniversary, 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, the latest collectible sipper from Typhoon Lagoon, and a variety of new Disney statues and figurines. For Marvel we Infinity Saga action figures and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind styles at EPCOT. With Star Wars Celebration behind us we take a look at the latest reveals including “A New Hope” concept art collectibles, a review of Star Wars sheets from Sobel Westex, Reva action figures and LOLA toys merchandise. Phew!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Music Box Now Available

The latest piece of merchandise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is this new music box, featuring the Fab 5 in front of Cinderella Castle.

Commemorate Goofy's 90th Birthday with New Collectible Key from shopDisney

Well gawrsh! Goofy is celebrating his 90th birthday and shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with a new Collectible Key themed to the tallest member of the Fab Five (and Sensational Six)!

Goofy 90th Anniversary Pins Celebrate the Classic Character Through the Decades

A long time ago, Goofy made his on screen debut as ''Dippy Dawg'' in Walt Disney's cartoon short Mickey's Revue (1932) and we’ve loved him ever since! Now that his career has reached 90 years, Disney is honoring the humorous, lanky fellow with two new pins.

Key Chains, Plush, Pins and More Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Merchandise Arrive at Square Enix Store

It’s been 20 years since gamers first met Sora and wielded the magical Keyblade to fight the heartless and restore light to Destiny Island. Now Square Enix is honoring the milestone with a lovely selection of 20th anniversary merchandise featuring the game’s characters and of course, the iconic Keyblade.

Miss Tilly Sipper Cup Debuts at Typhoon Lagoon's H2O Glow After Hours

H2O Glow After Hours returned to Typhoon Lagoon for the summer and with the return came the latest in a long-line of souvenir sipper cups. This one however, is actually pretty cool. It’s a replica of Miss Tilly, the icon or “weenie” of Typhoon Lagoon.

New Disney Figurines by Jim Shore, Enesco, and Grand Jester Studios Arrive on shopDisney

Looking to bring some Disney charm to your curio cabinet? shopDisney has introduced a new selection of brightly colored statues and figurines from some popular Disney designers such as Jim Shore and more.

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Collection Figures Available at Entertainment Earth

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) can add Captain America (Infinity War) and Happy Hogan (Iron Man 3) action figures to their collection. Originally these Marvel Legends collectibles were available exclusively at Walmart and Target respectively but have just been added to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order.

Guardians of the Galaxy and More Marvel Merchandise Available in the Creations Shop in EPCOT

In celebration of the official launch of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, new merchandise is now available at the Creations Shop. But that’s not all, the park is celebrating the Infinity Saga (MCU Phases 1-3) too!

shopDisney Opens Pre-Orders on New “Star Wars: A New Hope” Collectibles

Star Wars fans have had quite a week (well month really) as there have been dozens of new products, news reveals and incredible experiences designed just for them. Now shopDisney is delivering new collectibles inspired by the original concept art for Star Wars: A New Hope —which by the way is celebrating its 45th anniversary!

Review: Star Wars Classic Sheets by Sobel Westex are Perfect for Every Species

Earlier this month Sobel Westex kicked off a sale on their Star Wars Home Collection that includes sheets, towels, pillows and a throw blanket that evoke the essence of the galaxy far, far away. Bekah did some shopping and reviewed her purchase, which as you can see from the title, she thinks is pretty great.

Reva (Third Inquisitor) Action Figures Join Hasbro's Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collections

Obi-Wan Wednesdays are officially here and this week’s exciting reveals include the first action figure versions of Reva the Inquisitor aka The Third Sister. Hasbro has opened pre-orders on not one, but three styles for the character in their Star Wars The Black Series, The Vintage Collection and The Retro Collection lines

Toy Versions of Adorable Companion Droid LOLA Coming Soon from Hasbro

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first glimpse of some new Hasbro products featuring what is sure to be a fan-favorite droid from the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Add to Your Shopping List

Hasbro Unveils Grand Moff Tarkin, Chewbacca and More Characters Joining Black Series Archive Line

Collectors anxious to add more Star Wars figures to their ever growing displays will be delighted to know that Hasbro has unveiled four additional characters for their Black Series Archive line. The company recently showcased new releases of fan favorite collectibles inspired by the films A New Hope, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" and Clone Wars Era Figures Revealed for Star Wars The Black Series

It was a busy weekend for the folks at Hasbro as the toy maker showcased an exciting lineup of action figures in their Black Series Collection including three Inquisitor figures, a Stormtrooper helmet and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi), Dark Trooper and More Star Wars Figures Join Hasbro's Vintage Collection

Among the reveals were figures in the Vintage and Retro Collections (3.75-inches tall) inspired by new Star Wars stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian as well as a nod to the Original Trilogy.

Dual Bladed Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber Revealed as New HasLab Project

Following the successful fan-backed launch of the Razor Crest ship in 2020 and the unsuccessful Rancor attempt in 2021, HasLab has introduced their 2022 project: Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber.

Photos – Pandora: The World of Avatar 5th Anniversary Merchandise

Can you believe Pandora: The World of Avatar opened 5 years ago? May 27th, 2022 was the 5th anniversary of the newest land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and a special line of merchandise was released to celebrate.

Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Space Mountain at Disneyland with New Bottle

While the attraction itself may currently be making the jump into Hyperspace, a new bottle celebrating the classic version of Space Mountain is now available in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

Disneyland Paris Previews Spider-Bots, Apparel and Drinkware for Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris’ version of Avengers Campus is finally opening to guests this summer and will welcome its first visitors on July 20th! The Marvel-themed area at Walt Disney Studios Park will offer surprise live-action stunts, two action-packed attractions, themed dining and plenty of exciting merchandise offerings.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Disney Parks Wishables Coming Soon to shopDisney

Are you ready to soar into summer? The next series of Disney Parks Wishables will be coming soon and this time they’re themed to Dumbo.

Vintage Style Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dress is A Charming Nod to the Most Magical Place on Earth

Looking for a fun way to express your love of Walt Disney World? Why not model the magic with a fantastic new dress from the Disney Dress Shop Collection? Whether you’re dressing up or showing off your vintage flair, this mid-century silhouette is the perfect nod to 50 years of incredible vacations and gives you the chance to celebrate Disney all at the same time.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!