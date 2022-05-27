Toy Versions of Adorable Companion Droid LOLA Coming Soon from Hasbro

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing and Day 2 (Friday May 27th) had no shortage of amazing reveals. During the Hasbro Panel on the Twin Suns Stage the company unveiled a slew of new figures and accessories including three versions of the companion droid L0-LA59 (LOLA) from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It was a busy day for the folks at Hasbro as the toy maker showcased an exciting lineup of action figures at Star Wars Celebration.

The small hovering droid is a companion to one of the characters from the new series and will make her debut in toy form later this year.

There are three styles of products that will be available: Animatronic Edition Interactive Electronic Figure The Bounty Collection Series 6, 2-Pack

Each of these collectibles will open for pre-orders on June 1st at 1PM ET and will be available on Hasbro Pulse and at select major retailers.

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION

Touch the sensor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base. She even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements.

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION

Includes figure and 2 stands

X4 1.5V AA LR6 ALKALINE BATTERIES Required (not included)

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $89.99

Available: Fall 2022

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC FIGURE

Standing around 5 inches tall, this STAR WARS toy features design and deco inspired by the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. Press the button on L0-LA59's head to activate droid sounds and lights in her eye and mouth. Plus, pose the panels on her head, open and close her mouth, and tilt her head from side to side.

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $38.99

Available: Late Summer 2022

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6, 2-PACK L0-LA59 (LOLA)

These STAR WARS toys for kids feature L0-LA59 in "Cute Companion" and "Taking Flight" poses. Look for other STAR WARS figures from Series 6 like Grogu, R2-D2, and BD-1 to collect them all!

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6

Includes 2 2.5-inch figures

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Fall 2022

Be sure to check back for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration all weekend long.