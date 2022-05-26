Good things come to those who wait and two once exclusive Marvel Legends figures are coming to Entertainment Earth!

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) can add Captain America ( Infinity War ) and Happy Hogan ( Iron Man 3 ) action figures to their collection.

) and Happy Hogan ( ) action figures to their collection. Originally these Marvel Legends collectibles were available exclusively at Walmart and Target respectively but have just been added to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order.

and respectively but have just been added to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order. Captain America is sporting a beard as well as his dual Wakandan shields for this release and he’s ready for action.

Happy Hogan comes dressed in a classic suit and tie, but he’s not alone! Part of a special 2-pack, Iron Man Mark 21 decked out in all gold is along for the ride.

Both figures are from the Marvel Legends line of 6-inch scale figures and are also part of the ongoing Infinity Saga Collection that debuted in 2021.

Fans and collectors alike will love awesome characters that feature multiple points of articulation for dynamic display alone or surrounded by other Marvel characters!

characters! Avengers Infinity War Captain America ($27.99) and Iron Man 3 Happy Hogan and Iron Man Mark XXI ($52.99) collectibles are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. They are expected to ship to fans in July 2022.

($27.99) ($52.99) available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. They are expected to ship to fans in July 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Infinity Saga Captain America Figure

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this new figure, inspired by the character from Marvel entertainment.

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Avengers Infinity War Captain America 6-Inch Action Figure – $27.99

6-inch-scale figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation

Includes alternate hands, an alternate head and Cap’s Wakandan shields

Ages 4 and up

Happy Hogan And Iron Man Mark 21 Figure 2-Pack

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this new figure 2-pack, inspired by characters from Marvel entertainment.

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Iron Man 3 Happy Hogan and Iron Man Mark XXI 6-Inch Action Figures – $52.99

Includes 2 figures

Happy’s phone, alternate hands and blast effects for Iron Man

Ages 4 and up

