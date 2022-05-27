New Star Wars AR Lenses Available on Snapchat and My Disney Experience App

Fans of Star Wars who are also fans of having their photos disappear after opening are sure to enjoy new AR filters that are coming soon to Snapchat and the My Disney Experience app.
What’s Happening:
- On the heels of other AR features available through the My Disney Experience app like the 25th anniversary birthday cake castle at Walt Disney World, Disney Parks has revealed new AR filters available through Snapchat and the My Disney Experience app that will turn yourself into a Star Wars character.
- The new feature was announced earlier tonight during the Disney Parks presentation at Star Wars Celebration 2022, revealing that the feature is available now on the My Disney Experience app and available through July 7th on Snapchat.
- Last fall, savvy Snapchat users were able to get a glimpse of a similar lens that was briefly available promoting the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser before they were quickly removed. That lens was never officially acknowledged, but today’s official announcement marks a true Star Wars AR filter available to use on both apps.
More From Disney Parks at Star Wars Celebration 2022:
- While new AR Star Wars Snapchat lenses are sure to get the attention of some, the announcement of new content and destinations on the classic Disney Parks attraction, Star Tours, will surely garner it’s own amount of attention. While not too many specifics were given in the reveal, the promise of new experiences on the ride is said to be coming soon.
- Fans of Oga’s Cantina, but more importantly the in-house entertainment, DJ R3X, will soon be able to play additional tunes spun by the repurposed pilot droid in their own home thanks to a new playlist that will debut soon.
