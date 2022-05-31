All Disneyland Magic Key Passes Now Unavailable

Months after announcing that the top two tiers of Magic Key had sold out, the Disneyland Resort has now stopped sales of the remaining two tiers, Enchant and Imagine.

What’s Happening:

As of today, the Enchant Key Pass and So Cal Resident exclusive Imagine Key Pass are unavailable.

In turn, the Disneyland Resort is currently not selling any Magic Key passes.

Previously, although the resort stopped sales of the top-tier ($1,399) Dream Key in October followed by the $949 Believe Key in November, the $649 Enchant Key and $399 Imagine Key were still being offered.

The development comes as a lawsuit

That suit alleges Disneyland deceived fans by artificially limiting theme park capacity and blocking passholders with “no block-out” annual passes from making reservations.

However, only the aforementioned Dream Key advertised the no blockout dates perk.

News of the halted Magic Key sales also comes as Disneyland has introduced a new 3-Day summer ticket deal

Regarding Renewals:

With Magic Key initially launching in August 2021, some Keyholders may be wondering what’s ahead in terms of renewals.

We can report that current Keyholders will have options available to them as the renewal window opens, although these options may not be the same Key types as were previously available.

In other words… stay tuned.