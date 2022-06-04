EPCOT Closing Early Tomorrow June 5th

According to the My Disney Experience app, EPCOT will be closing early tomorrow, June 5th.

What’s Happening:

  • A push notification on the My Disney Experience app is notifying guests that EPCOT will be closing at 8:00 p.m. instead of the usual 9:00 p.m. close tomorrow, Sunday, June 5th.
  • Additionally, experiences in World Showcase will be unavailable beginning at 6:00 p.m.
  • There is no word yet on exactly what experiences will be closing early.
  • Keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app for updates.

