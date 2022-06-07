Walt Disney Imagineers Discuss Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris During MCM Comic Con London

A team of Walt disney Imagineers took the stage at MCM Comic Con London last month to talk about what guests can expect to experience when they step into Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort.

The Comic Con panel included: Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director Beth Clapperton, Creative Director John Mauro, Portfolio Executive Producer Steven Spiegel, Executive Story Editor Caroline May, Creative Director

The team of Imagineers discussed the stories and action-packed adventures of Avengers Campus, which opens July 20th at Walt Disney Studios Park.

They share insights on attractions like Avengers Assemble: Flight Force SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE out of this world food merchandise

They did mention a lot of the characters guest will get to see throughout their visit, which mirrors the characters we see at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

They also discuss other experiences like the Training Center, where guests will get to take part in a dynamic “freeze frame” video sequence, created by DisneyPhotoPass with 27 cameras all around the action, can capture these meetings with Captain Marvel or Iron Man and turn them into unforgettable moments.

You can check out the full panel in the video below: