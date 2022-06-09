Main Cast of Disney Channel’s “Hamster & Gretel” Announced

A slew of new cast members have been announced for Disney Channel's upcoming animated superhero comedy series, Hamster & Gretel, created by co-creator of Phineas and Ferb, Dan Povenmire.

What’s Happening:

will introduce Meli Povenmire in the titular role of Gretel. The series will also star: Michael Cimino ( Love, Victor ) as Gretel's older brother, Kevin Beck Bennett ( SNL , DuckTales ) as Gretel's pet hamster, Hamster Joey King ( Kissing Booth ) as her tech-savvy cousin, Fred Matt Jones ( Bob Hearts Abishola ) as the siblings' easygoing father, Dave Carolina Ravassa ( Maya and the Three ) as their charismatic mother, Carolina.

Premiering this summer on Disney Channel, a sneak peek of Hamster & Gretel was released last week: