Main Cast of Disney Channel’s “Hamster & Gretel” Announced

A slew of new cast members have been announced for Disney Channel's upcoming animated superhero comedy series, Hamster & Gretel, created by co-creator of Phineas and Ferb, Dan Povenmire.
What’s Happening:
- Hamster & Gretel will introduce Meli Povenmire in the titular role of Gretel.
- The series will also star:
- Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) as Gretel's older brother, Kevin
- Beck Bennett (SNL, DuckTales) as Gretel's pet hamster, Hamster
- Joey King (Kissing Booth) as her tech-savvy cousin, Fred
- Matt Jones (Bob Hearts Abishola) as the siblings' easygoing father, Dave
- Carolina Ravassa (Maya and the Three) as their charismatic mother, Carolina.
- Premiering this summer on Disney Channel, a sneak peek of Hamster & Gretel was released last week:
- Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and his younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers.
- Created by Dan Povenmire (of the Emmy Award-winning global hit series Phineas and Ferb), Hamster & Gretel is produced by Disney Television Animation and is inspired by Povenmire's relationship with his significantly younger sister.
- Brandi Young serves as producer, Joanna Hausmann will serve as co-producer/story editor, and Dorothea Gerassimova is the art director.