Disney on Broadway Cast Members Come Together for Special Performance of “This is Me”

You are who you’re meant to be. Cast Members from across Disney on Broadway came together for a special performance of "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman to step into their own spotlight and celebrate what it means to be authentically “you.”
Credits:
- Direction by: Angelo Soriano
- Performed By:
- Cameron Amandus
- Jacob Gutierrez
- Pearl Khwezi
- Mduduzi Madela
- Heather Makalani
- Shoba Narayan
- Brad Weinstock
- Sidney Nicole Wilson
