Disney on Broadway Cast Members Come Together for Special Performance of “This is Me”

by |
Tags: , ,

You are who you’re meant to be. Cast Members from across Disney on Broadway came together for a special performance of "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman to step into their own spotlight and celebrate what it means to be authentically “you.”

Credits:

  • Direction by: Angelo Soriano
  • Performed By:
    • Cameron Amandus
    • Jacob Gutierrez
    • Pearl Khwezi
    • Mduduzi Madela
    • Heather Makalani
    • Shoba Narayan
    • Brad Weinstock
    • Sidney Nicole Wilson

More Disney News: